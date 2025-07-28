Kris Jenner, boyfriend Corey Gamble fallout at Beyoncé’s show

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble had a fight

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble appeared to hit a rough patch during Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter show in Las Vegas over the weekend.

While attending the final night of the concert alongside Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Tyler Perry, and daughter Khloé Kardashian, Jenner was spotted walking away from Gamble in what one eyewitness described as a “visibly tense” moment.

Khloé reportedly attempted to calm Gamble afterward with gentle hand gestures, as per Page Six.

Despite the awkward exchange, Jenner later posted enthusiastic highlights from the event, calling it “an incredible night” and praising the Destiny’s Child reunion and Jay-Z’s surprise appearance.

Notably, Gamble was absent from the video clips she shared, which showed the group dancing and holding hands during Beyoncé’s performance of Texas Hold ’Em.

This isn’t the first time the couple, who’ve been together since 2014, have had a public moment of tension.

Just last month, they were photographed in another seemingly heated conversation while leaving Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice.

According to a lip reader cited by the Daily Mail, the disagreement involved Jenner insisting on riding solo in a water taxi.

While the nature of the disagreement at Beyoncé’s concert remains unclear, the contrast between Jenner’s celebratory social media posts and the on-site eyewitness account has left fans speculating about the couple’s current dynamic.

For now, though, Jenner seems focused on the music and memories, choosing to spotlight the joy of the evening rather than the tension behind the scenes.