Kris Jenner greets Tristan Thompson’s brother Amari happy birthday

Kris Jenner wishes Amari Thompson a happy birthday

Kris Jenner marked Amari Thompson’s birthday with a deeply affectionate message, celebrating him as a “sweet angel boy” who continues to inspire their family.

In a heartfelt Instagram tribute, Jenner reflected on Amari’s impact, highlighting the love and unity he brings into their lives.

Her message, filled with gratitude, was accompanied by tender photos of Amari with Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s children, True and Tatum.

Following the passing of Tristan’s mother, Andrea, in 2023, he was granted temporary guardianship of Amari, emphasizing his commitment to providing a stable and loving environment.

In court documents, Tristan stated his desire “to ensure that Amari continues to have a happy and fulfilling life,” expressing that becoming his guardian was in Amari’s “best interest” for his care and wellbeing.

Jenner ended her message by writing, “Amari, you are such a sweet soul and the brightest light… I thank God every day for you, and I love you very much!!” tagging both Tristan and Khloé.

Her emotional post captured the deep familial bond that remains strong despite personal changes.

Amidst this, Khloé has also stepped in to support, especially during challenging times like when Thompson’s home was damaged.

She welcomed him and Amari into her own home, reflecting the blended family’s effort to prioritize care and connection over past differences.

This moment serves as a reminder of how compassion and shared responsibility continue to shape their lives, even in the public eye.