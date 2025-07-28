Jessica Alba, Danny Ramirez confirm romance with public PDA

Jessica Alba, Danny Ramirez officiate romance with passionate sighting

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez appear to be taking their relationship to the next level.

The two were seen sharing a kiss in Los Angeles on July 25, cozying up near a parked car with arms wrapped around each other.

Dressed casually in matching gray sweatpants and sneakers, they looked relaxed and comfortable together. Ramirez sported a black tee and glasses, while Alba layered a black jacket over a crop top.

Just days earlier, the pair were photographed smiling together in a car after dining out in L.A.

A source shared that their connection is “very new” but added, “They’re having a good time together.”

Their budding romance has also included a trip to Mexico, where they were seen returning from Cancún after spending quality time together.

Alba’s new relationship follows her February divorce filing from longtime partner Cash Warren.

She requested joint custody of their three children, Honor, Haven, and Hayes, and to revert to her full legal name, Jessica Marie Alba. A source noted she's been “flattered” by the attention she’s received since the split.

While it's still early, Alba and Ramirez seem to be enjoying this new chapter with ease and a touch of romance.