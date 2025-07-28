Lele Pons, husband Guaynaa welcome first baby together

Lele Pons and Guaynaa welcome first baby, daughter Eloísa

Lele Pons and Guaynaa are officially parents. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Eloísa, on Saturday, July 26, and shared the joyful news with fans the next day.

Posting a sweet photo of them holding their daughter’s tiny foot, along with a heartwarming shot of the three of them holding hands, they gave the world its first glimpse of their growing family.

This marks a new chapter for the Venezuelan-born influencer and musician, 29, and her husband, Puerto Rican rapper Guaynaa, 32, whose real name is Jean Carlos Santiago Pérez.

The couple had announced they were expecting in March through a dreamy Instagram photo series.

The maternity shoot featured them in serene outdoor and bedroom settings, with Pons cradling her baby bump in a flowing white outfit, while Guaynaa affectionately posed beside her in a simple tee and jeans.

“We’re PREGNANT!!!!!, can’t wait to meet you! We love you - Mom & Dad,” they wrote in their joint post, also adding a Spanish version of the message.

Their relationship began back in 2020 when they collaborated on the hit track Se Te Nota.

As the chemistry between them lit up both the song and its music video, fans quickly picked up on their connection.

After months of speculation, they confirmed their romance in December 2020 with cozy photos from a ski trip and the caption, “MINE, (it’s official).”

In March 2023, Pons and Guaynaa tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony held in Miami.

Now, a little over a year later, they’ve stepped into parenthood with the arrival of baby Eloísa.

The couple’s candid and heartfelt announcement, paired with their journey from collaborators to life partners, has captivated fans once again, this time as a family of three.