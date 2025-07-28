Khloe Kardashian gives verdict on Beyonce’s Destiny’s child reunion show

Khloe Kardashian stepped out to witness Destiny’s child reunion at Beyonce’s tour

Khloe Kardashian made an appearance at the special Cowboy Carter show which involved the reunion of Beyonce’s former band, Destiny’s Child.

The 44-year-old socialite took to Instagram to share insights on the concert on Saturday, July 26.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star couldn’t contain her excitement as she shared pictures from the show and gushed about the group.

Beyonce brought out her bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for the final night of the 35-time-Grammy winner’s tour at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Although their joint performance only lasted three and a half minutes, Kelly and Michelle got solo singing parts as well, as they performed their hit tracks Lose My Breath, Bootylicious, and Beyonce’s Energy.

Alongside the video clips of their performance, Khloe wrote, "Come on ladies! Queens!!!."

Sharing another clip of the trio singing, the Khloe in Wonderland host wrote, "I am not ok." The clip featured the group, all rocking golden outfits, closing the performance.

Destiny Child’s reunion marked the first time they shared the stage since the Diva hitmaker's Coachella performance in 2018.