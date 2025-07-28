Tyla Breaks silence on struggles behind sudden fame

Tyla admitted she felt “trapped” after her hit song Water took off.

The 23 year old singer shared that the track, which topped charts in 2023, turned her life upside down and brought changes she didn’t expect.

Speaking at a Q and A in London, she told The Sun that there was a point, especially last year, when she felt completely stuck and overwhelmed.

"Like, ‘Oh my word, I blew up and I just have to have everything right and everything has to be perfect now because the world is looking.’

"It was kind of stressful for me."

Tyla put out her first mixtape We Wanna Party and said it was exciting for her to try different sounds and explore new ideas in her music.

She explained: "I wasn’t planning on doing this. I was just making music at the beginning of the year. It was mainly for an album.

"But as I got closer to summer, I was like, ‘Hey the songs I was making were too good ... where are the summer songs?

"We need some summer songs right now’ and I am just too excited to hold on to them. I really just want people to hear it and party to it, and see how I’ve grown through the years and just see who I am now."

Tyla shared that having “a little bit of arrogance” helped her handle the pressures of the music world.

She explained that she always believed in herself and knew this was the life she wanted.

However, Tayla further admitted some people call it arrogance but she thinks every artist needs a touch of it to push through and make others believe in their music.