Billy Joel opens up about wife’s unexpected reaction to his music

Billy Joel admitted that when he first met Alexis, she was “very unimpressed with the whole Billy Joel thing.”

The 76 year old singer had tried to win her over by playing music, but Alexis, who was 43 at the time, didn’t seem interested at all.

In the HBO series Billy Joel And So It Goes, he remembered inviting her to his house and sitting at the piano, hoping his songs would speak for him.

Billy thought she would be amazed but Alexis barely reacted when he played.

The music icon - who married Alexis back in 2015 - shared: "I’m playing that and she’s completely unimpressed with it, totally. She couldn’t care less what I’m playing and I’m thinking, ‘Oh OK, this isn’t working.'

"She was very unimpressed with the whole Billy Joel thing, which impressed me. Because I thought, ‘OK, maybe she’s just here because she likes me, not the Billy Joel guy.’"

Billy, who shares two daughters with Alexis, Della and Remy, said he kept their early relationship private.

He stopped performing for a while and the couple traveled, rode motorcycles, stayed on boats and explored Europe.

However, Billy later admitted he was unsure about doing the HBO documentary.