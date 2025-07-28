Bob Odenkirk reflects on harsh approach to 'Saturday Night Live'

Bob Odenkirk admitted he walked into Saturday Night Live with what he called “a lot of attitude.”

The 62 year old actor, who spent four years writing for the famous comedy show from 1987 to 1991, recalled, saying his feelings about the experience had changed as he grew older.

He told Entertainment Weekly: "I was too hard on the show.

"I had a lot of attitude when I got hired there, like, 'This show could be better, this show could be Monty Python, this should be more cutting edge, this should be more dangerous.' And I was frustrated by it not representing purely my point of view. I wanted it to be me, my show."

Bob later realised that the goals he set for himself back then were far from realistic.

He said: "It's not my show! It's a show that is shared by everyone who's in that cast, and everyone who's in that writing staff, and it's shared by generations, and not one generation.

"Everybody in America watches it, and it's a reference point for everyone. I think the 50th just made me more aware [than] ever of the amazing work that's been done there."

As Bob got older, the way he saw Saturday Night Live changed and he understood better what could really happen and what couldn’t.

He said: "It's a bigger challenge than I thought it was when I worked there.

"When I worked there I was 25, I was like, 'C'mon, dammit! We can do better! This is easy!' And it literally was the years since I've left that I went, 'Wait a second, that show is almost impossible to do at all.'"

However, Bob then expressed his desire to host the TV show one day.