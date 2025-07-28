'Verity' set to bring Colleen Hoover’s most disturbing story to life

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed that Verity, movie based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling psychological thriller, finally wrapped up filming and is set to bring the dark story to the big screen.

Anne Hathaway took on the role of Verity Crawford, a famous author who was left unable to write after horrific accident.

Whereas, Dakota Johnson played Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer hired to finish Verity’s unfinished books.

However, Lowen’s life turned upside down when she discovered a hidden manuscript full of unsettling secrets.

The film is directed by Michael Showalter and included Josh Hartnett, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Brady Wagner, Irina Dvorovenko, K.K. Moggie and Michael Abbott Jr.

The screenplay was written by Nick Antosca, while Showalter, Hathaway and Hoover produced the project together.

Filming finished earlier this year in New York, and Verity became the latest Colleen Hoover novel to be turned into a movie after the success of It Ends With Us.

The story’s mix of suspense and shocking twists made it one of Hoover’s most talked about books and the film is expected to draw both thriller fans and Hoover’s loyal readers.