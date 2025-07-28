Kim Kardashian devastated by Idaho murders as she demand nswers

Kim Kardashian devastated by Idaho murders as she demand answers

Kim Kardashian turned her attention to two emotional true crime stories over the weekend and used her massive social media reach to push them into the spotlight.

On Sunday, the SKIMS founder shared her reaction after watching One Night in Idaho, the Amazon Prime documentary about the 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students.

The Kardashian star, 44, posted on her Instagram Story that she thought she already knew the case but was shocked by what she saw.

“It’s really emotional and you can feel every friend and parents pain,” she wrote alongside a photo of her TV screen. “So many details I just didn’t know. Ugh it’s just unimaginable.”

Her post came only days after Bryan Kohberger was sentenced to four life terms plus ten years for killing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

The brutal stabbings shook the small town of Moscow, Idaho in November 2022 and held the nation’s attention for months.

Just an hour later, the mother four posted again about another case. This time it was the Netflix documentary Amy Bradley Is Missing, which revisits the baffling 1998 disappearance of the 23 year old who vanished from a cruise ship near Curaçao.

“This doc is mind blowing. Must see,” Kardashian wrote. “We must find Amy! This is so crazy.”

The case has puzzled investigators for decades. Despite alleged sightings and countless theories, Amy Bradley has never been found.

With more than 356 million Instagram followers, Kim Kardashian has often used her voice to highlight injustices and cold cases.