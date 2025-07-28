Zac Brown opens up about financial woes ahead of Vegas residency

Zac Brown gets candid on struggled before residency begins

Country star Zac Brown made heartbreaking admission ahead of Las Vegas residency.

The 46-year-old musician shared that he is “going into debt” in the process of producing the residency at Sphere.

“It’s a big moment in time and it’s like, for us, I want to be among the names of the Grateful Dead and the Rolling Stones and the bands that take that lifelong career impact fan journey to be able to do that,” Brown told Us Weekly.

The Chicken Fried hitmaker continued, “This is our statement to try to step into that."

The Zac Brown Band will begin their four-show residency on December 5, the same day their upcoming album, Love & Fear is set to release.

Despite the challenged, Brown vowed to face headfirst “whatever adversity” might come his way and promised that fans will feel “every emotion that you can contain” during the live performances.

“There’s lots of forces that are always trying to distract you from what you’re doing, and you just got to just keep plowing, keep going,” he said.

Speaking about his new album, Brown told the outlet that he hopes fans “feel this sense of awe” and “wonder” at the creative effort of his band.