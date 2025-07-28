Travis Kelce leaves fans disappointed with new update ahead of NFL season

Travis Kelce fans have their fingers crossed after last ‘flop’ NFL season

Travis Kelce’s fans are heartbroken ahead of the upcoming NFL season as the athlete revealed a major transformation.

The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end debuted his new buzzcut look after rocking a long hairstyle all summer long which sparked a buzz on social media as fans mourned the gone hair.

The Chiefs official account as well as NFL’s Instagram account showed off Kelce’s new look in a joint post on Sunday, July 27.

The football star was seen smiling wide in his white and gold jersey on the field as he gears up for the football season, alongside his teammates.

"Fresh cut Trav," read the caption of the post.

“RIP 90s heart throb hair !,” a fan reacted to the pictures on social media, while another exclaimed, “NOOOOO.”

“Noooo why‘d he cut his hair,” chimed in a third.

However, some of the fans explained, “Y’all he’s a football player. They sweat a LOT under those helmets.”

The Chiefs have been practicing tirelessly before the NFL season approaches in full swing, to redeem their best forms after last year’s flop performance.

This season will also have Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift as a permanent fixture in the stands as a source recently told People Magazine that the Grammy winner is "really looking forward" to cheer Kelce on during the upcoming NFL season, "not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule."