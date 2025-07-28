Rachel Zegler shares real reason behind leaving ‘Evita’ mid-performance

Rachel Zegler has recently shared real reason behind leaving her show Evita mid-performance last week.

West Side Story turned to Instagram Story and posted a photo of herself on stage at the London Palladium over the weekend where she thanked the cast and crew of Evita in an emotional note after she was forced to exit the show mid-performance on July 24 due to a health scare.

However, Rachel felt overwhelmed after receiving love from her crew and fans after her mystery illness.

“Cannot describe the love in this building every night, but today in particular,” wrote the Golden Globe winner.

Snow White actress said, “I am in awe of this company. The way they come together and never leave anyone behind.”

Reflecting on the cast’s unity, Rachel pointed out, “We really, truly hold each other's hands throughout each number, and each act and each show to make sure we work as a crew. And the result speaks for itself.”

In the end, the actress added praised the cast members who work as swings, adding, “Well done swing nation.”

After her absence for one day due to health condition, Rachel’s shoes were filled in by Bella Brown, who plays The Mistress in the show.

She also lauded other cast members including Nathan Louis-Fernand, Kirsty Anne Shaw and Myla Carmen, saying, “my heart literally overflows for you all”.

Meanwhile, Rachel garnered rave reviews for her work on stage even Variety reported that the actress’ performance “at times gives you goosebumps”.