Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando marriage plans unveiled: report

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando to tie the knot soon?

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando have sparked speculations regarding the next step in their relationship and a source has seemingly revealed the truth.

The 32-year-old pop superstar and the drummer, 26, have been together since 2021 but it might take a while for them to tie the knot.

Addressing the questions about the couple’s potential wedding, a source close to the Flowers hitmaker told Star Magazine that she is happy with the current status of her relationship with Morando.

The source went on to claim that the pair is not in a rush to get hitched and are at peace with each other.

“Miley is not at a crossroads in her relationship with Maxx. She’s exactly where she wants to be and is not pegging a bunch of ridiculous expectations on this relationship,” continued the insider.

The Grammy winner has a different perspective on marriage since her divorce with Liam Hemsworth in 2020 and would make her decision after a lot of contemplation.

Cyrus has been trying to prioritise her own well-being, as the source explained, she “learned an important lesson about relying on herself, not her partner.”

As the songstress makes her decision Morando must “go along with the tempo Miley needs in this relationship.” However, for now “This relationship is already where Miley wants it to be,” and “she likes things the way they are.”