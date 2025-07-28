Zayn Malik attends Blackpink concert with someone special

Zayn Malik stole the show with an adorable concert date at BLACKPINK Deadline tour.

In the early hours of Monday, July 28, around 1 a.m., the former One Direction star shared a sweet moment via Instagram Stories: a snapshot of him and his daughter Khai Malik enjoying BLACKPINK’s concert at Citi Field in New York.

The photo, taken from behind during the Sunday, July 27, show captured the Story of my Life singer raising one hand in the air while carrying his four-year-old daughter.

She rested her little head on her father’s shoulder as they took in the stadium’s electric atmosphere.

"@BLACKPINKOFFICIAL THANK YOU :) ME & KHAI LOVED IT [red heart emoji]," the 32-year-old musician captioned the moment.

This rare public glimpse of Khai, whom Zayn shares with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, who is currently dating actor Bradley Cooper, melted fans’ hearts.

True to Zayn and Gigi’s ongoing efforts to protect Khai’s privacy, her face wasn’t shown, but the bond was clear.

Earlier this year, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker has mentioned his daughter’s budding musical talent before.

"She's not expert-level, but she's got a bit of rhythm when she's hitting the drums and stuff," he said of his daughter’s abilities in May during an appearance on The Zach Sang Show. "You can tell that she could definitely develop that into something."

Zayn has been raising Khai away from the spotlight on his peaceful Pennsylvania farm, focused on giving her a grounded and creative upbringing.

However, he and Gigi have never limited her exposure and often give glimpses into her life, always with her face thoughtfully kept out of view.