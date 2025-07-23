Black Sabbath band members react to Ozzy Osbourne’s death

Ozzy Osbourne band's pays tribute to late rockstar

Ozzy Osbourne’s passing earlier this morning has left a deep void in the world of rock, and his Black Sabbath bandmates are mourning the loss of their longtime friend and collaborator.

Each member took to social media to honour Ozzy in heartfelt statements, reflecting on their shared journey and unforgettable memories together.

Bill Ward, the band’s drummer, penned an emotional message that captured the personal and profound nature of their bond.

“Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart,” he shared.

Extending his sympathies, he added, “Deepest condolences to Sharon and all family members. RIP Sincere regrets to all the fans. Never goodbye. Thank you forever.”

Geezer Butler, who handled bass and lyrics for the band, also remembered his friend with affection and gratitude.

“Goodbye dear friend, thanks for all those years, we had some great fun. 4 kids from Aston, who’d have thought, eh?” he wrote. “So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston.”

Tony Iommi, the legendary guitarist, expressed deep shock and grief in his tribute.

“I just can’t believe it! My dear dear friend Ozzy has passed away only weeks after our show at Villa Park,” he posted.

“It’s just such heartbreaking news that I can’t really find the words, there won’t ever be another like him. Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother. My thoughts go out to Sharon and all the Osbourne family. Rest in peace Oz.”

Their farewell came just weeks ago in Aston, Birmingham, where Black Sabbath reunited for a final time on stage. It marked the end of both the band’s journey and Ozzy’s solo career.

They performed classic hits like War Pigs, N.I.B., Iron Man, and Paranoid, while Ozzy also delivered solo fan-favourites such as Crazy Train and Mama, I’m Coming Home, seated on a throne.

Fans will get a final glimpse into that emotional night when Back to the Beginning: Ozzy’s Final Bow releases in theaters in early 2026, capturing the legendary frontman’s last performance and the closing chapter of a monumental legacy.