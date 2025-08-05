Zara McDermott's adorable photo sparks sweet response from Louis Tomlinson

Zara McDermott adorable photo sparks sweet response from Louis Tomlinson

Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson hard launched their relationship confirming their on-going romance.

The former One Direction singer and the British TV personality, who have been romantically linked since March 2025, packed on PDA in the latest photo shared on McDermott's social media.

The selfie-style photo featured Tomlinson holding the camera in yellow shirt and black sunglasses. Meanwhile, his girlfriend had placed a hand on his cheek as they kissed.

The picture received multiple likes and comments.

The Two of Us crooner also acknowledged the post, as he wrote, "I love you x."

Fans in Dermott’s comment section melted over Tomlinson’s reaction, as one wrote, "IM GONNA CRY THIS IS THE CUTESY THING EVER."

"AWWW YOU GUYS ARE TOO CUTE. FAVE COUPLE," another said.

A third user wrote, "how cute are youu [heart and crying emoji]."

One more fan echoed the sentiment, "I’m so happy for you two."

Tomlinson and McDermott first sparked romance rumours after they were seen on a romantic getaway to Aldeburgh, Suffolk, in March, according to MetroUK.

Their relationship began soon after McDermott split from fellow British TV personality Sam Thompson in December 2024.

Previously, Tomlinson's most public romance was his on-again, off-again relationship with model Eleanor Calder from 2011 to 2022. Following their split, Tomlinson dated Briana Jungwirth, with whom he shares son Freddie, and Danielle Campbell.