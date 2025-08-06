Romeo Beckham takes subtle jab at brother Brooklyn as tension grows

Romeo Beckham appeared to take another swipe at his older brother Brooklyn this week as their quiet family drama continued to play out in front of the world.

On Tuesday, the 22-year-old model, who is known for his growing collection of body art, showed off his latest tattoo that reads: "C’est La Vie" which many believe carried a deeper meaning aimed directly at the ongoing tension between the Beckham brothers.

This came at a time when the cold war between Romeo and Brooklyn has only grown more obvious.

Last month, Romeo shocked fans by blocking Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz on Instagram. That move came just hours after Brooklyn posted a birthday message for their younger sister Harper using a family photo that completely left out Romeo and their other brother Cruz.

Only a few hours later, Romeo posted a screenshot of Justin Bieber’s song Walking Away on his story. But what really got attention was the word he added with it. He simply wrote "Yup" under the post.

The timing raised eyebrows, especially as tensions within the family seemed to be heating up.

Speculation about the fallout between the Beckham brothers have been swirling for months now.

However, some reports pointed to Romeo’s ex-girlfriend Kim Turnbull as the reason behind their rift.

Kim decided to speak out last month and made it clear she had no romantic history with Brooklyn. She wrote on Instagram, “I've avoided speaking on this topic to prevent adding fuel to the fire, however it's come to a point where I feel the need to address it so I can move on. I will not continue to receive harassment or be embarrassed on the basis of lies, to fit a certain narrative.

"I have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point with the person in question. Nothing between us has occurred further than a school friendship at age 16. I would like to remove myself from the ongoing conversation & set the record straight for the sake of everyone involved,” she continued.

The US media had earlier reported that Nicola Peltz felt uncomfortable around Kim, and believed that she had a past with Brooklyn. Kim’s statement firmly denied those claims.