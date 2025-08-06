Oasis concert turns tragic as victim's identity confirmed

A man who tragically died during Oasis’ recent reunion show at Wembley Stadium has been identified as 41-year-old Lee Claydon from Bournemouth.

He was a father of one and attended the concert with other family members.

The heartbreaking incident happened on Saturday night, August 2, during the final moments of the show. Lee fell from the upper-tier balcony in front of nearly 100,000 people, just as fireworks went off after the band played Champagne Supernova.

Emergency teams rushed to help him, but Lee was pronounced dead at the scene. Police later confirmed that his death was the result of a fall from a height and called it a sudden accident.

His partner Amanda and their son Harry had stayed at home that night. Oasis shared a message expressing how heartbroken they were, saying they were “shocked and saddened” and offered “sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved.”

Lee’s brother, Aaron Claydon, remembered him through a tribute on a fundraising as he posted a picture of deceased proudly holding a huge fish and wrote, “Our family has been turned upside down and are struggling to deal with this devastation and unexpected loss.”

“Lee leaves behind his son, dad, partner, brothers, sisters, nephews and niece. Lee was a loving family man who was a role model to his son Harry… Lee would have done anything for any of us.” Aaron asked people to help support “Amanda and the boys” during what he called “this very sad time.”

People who were at the concert witnessed the shocking moment. One fan told reporters, “It was horrendous. The guy fell from a balcony. Paramedics came rushing over. There was a lot of screaming and shouting… it was a big fall… it was heartbreaking. He was only young.”

Another person said, “I was directly underneath… at first I thought it was a coat falling… but then I looked and saw the bloke on the concrete. It was horrific to see.”

Wembley Stadium also shared their thoughts. “Wembley Stadium medics, the London Ambulance Service and the police attended to a concert goer who was found with injuries consistent with a fall. Despite their efforts, the fan very sadly died. Our thoughts go out to his family.”

The following night, Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher seemed to honour Lee’s memory before singing Live Forever.