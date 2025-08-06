Selena Gomez melts hearts with rare photo of little sister Gracie

Selena Gomez gave fans a warm surprise this week as she shared a rare picture with her little sister, Gracie Teefey.

The 33-year-old singer and actress who recently teased some details about her upcoming wedding on TikTok, posted the sweet photo on Monday with the caption “good times, good food, good people.”

In the heart-melting snap, the two sisters were seen sitting close together at a seaside restaurant patio.

Wrapped in velour blankets, Selena and Gracie looked cosy while enjoying a meal with the ocean in the background.

Gracie is the daughter of Selena’s mother Mandy Teefey and stepfather Brian Teefey.

The Calm Down hitmaker wore a soft brown sweater that highlighted the warm tones of her skin. Her dark hair was sleek and straight, paired with natural makeup and a pop of red lipstick.

Whereas the singer's sister Gracie looked comfortable in a big charcoal sweatshirt and showed off her skills with chopsticks in hand.

However, fans couldn’t help but notice how much she resembled Selena from her Disney days on Wizards of Waverly Place.

Another photo in the carousel showed Selena with her fiancé, Benny Blanco, during a seafood dinner at another spot near the ocean. Selena was dressed in a simple brown sweatshirt, while Benny stood out in a bright floral hoodie with pink and blue flowers over an orange base.

The couple, who got engaged in December 2024, are rumored to be planning their wedding for September.

But in July, Benny spoke on Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast and said they had not done much wedding planning yet due to their packed schedules.

He explained they have been busy filming music videos for their album I Said I Love You First, followed by the holiday season and non-stop promotional work.

Benny also shared that Selena left to shoot Only Murders in the Building and that they barely got a week together before diving into more work.