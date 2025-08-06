Zara Larsson spills ‘secret’ about type of food she likes

Zara Larsson shares rare food preference

Zara Larsson is serving up more than just music on her North American tour, she's also dishing out some strong food opinions.

After wrapping her opening night performance on Tate McRae’s Miss Possessive Tour in Vancouver, the Swedish singer hopped on TikTok to share a peek at her backstage dinner, which sparked plenty of chatter among fans.

Tucking into a Mediterranean bowl made up of curried lamb, cauliflower, chicken, and rice, Zara made a confession that surprised many.

“It’s been sitting for a while, it’s a bit condensed even, but let me tell you a secret,” she said in the August 5 TikTok video.

“I love food that’s been sitting out for at least two hours. Like, I f--king hate when people put things in the fridge—you ruin the food.”

As she continued enjoying her meal in the casual mukbang-style video, Zara’s mood lifted with every bite. What started off as a “classic seven out of ten” soon turned into an eight as she swayed happily in her seat.

“Let it sit out like a whole day,” she added. “I don’t care, I feel like it marinates in the flavours.”

While her unconventional food preference sparked plenty of reactions online, the 27-year-old is also stirring excitement for her upcoming fourth album Midnight Sun, due out September 26.

Last month, she released the title track of the same name, giving fans a taste of what’s to come.

With lyrics like “It’s the midnight sun, kissed skin under the red sky,” the song channels a romantic, endless summer energy.

In her own words to Rolling Stone, Zara explained the inspiration behind the song came from the long, bright Swedish summer nights where “the sun never goes down.”

She said, “I wanted the whole album to feel like it’s a summer night and it never ends. And it doesn’t matter if it’s December: the summer night will be there for you. It’s waiting for you, it will come back for you, and you will come back for it.”

Midnight Sun will be her second release from the album, following Pretty Ugly, which dropped in April.

And with a mix of bold flavours, both in music and food, Zara Larsson is clearly embracing everything that makes her uniquely her.