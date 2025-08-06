Travis Barker slammed for liking son’s girlfriend’s photos on social media

Travis Barker likes son's GF's pictures, faces hate

Travis Barker is facing criticism online after liking a recent Instagram post shared by his son Landon’s girlfriend, Skyla Sanders.

The post, shared on June 29, featured a mix of snaps from a vacation, including two photos of Landon and a sultry shot of Sanders posing in a swimsuit on a bed.

Although the carousel included sweet moments between the couple, it was Barker’s “like” on the post that sparked backlash across Reddit, as reported by Page Six.

Many online users didn’t hold back.

“Absolutely gross! He should definitely know better!!” one Reddit comment read, while another called the action “not creepy at all” with a heavy dose of sarcasm.

Others echoed similar discomfort, calling Barker’s move “weird behavior” and adding, “Yike ew gross.” One person went further, stating, “Have you seen the stuff he posts? This man has no shame.”

Some critics suggested that even if Barker wanted to view the post, publicly liking it was unnecessary.

“He can still look at the thirst trap without liking it,” one user pointed out, reflecting the broader sentiment that his public engagement with the post was inappropriate.

Still, not everyone agreed with the negative reaction. Several users came to the Blink-182 drummer’s defense, highlighting that his son Landon appears in the same post.

“His son is included in the photos on this post,” one person said, adding, “He comes off more as a parent who just likes whatever his kids/family posts. They all like each other’s photos. Y’all reaching a bit with this one.”

Another echoed that view, saying, “Not saying he doesn’t check her because he probably does. But his son is in two of those photos.”

The post in question featured more than just a vacation shot. It also included a mirror selfie of Sanders dressed in a black bodysuit, nylons, and stilettos, as well as a pouty close-up.

According to the Daily Mail, Sanders, 20, has been dating Landon Barker, 21, for several months. She’s the daughter of director Rupert Sanders and model Liberty Ross.

While Travis Barker hasn’t addressed the situation publicly, the conversation surrounding his Instagram activity shows how social media interactions, even simple ones, can quickly turn into public debates.