Finn Wolfhard opens up about bold hair transformation ahead of ‘Stranger Things’ premiere

Finn Wolfhard is getting candid about fans’ reactions to his buzz cut transformation after they poured in with honest reviews.
The Stranger Things star, who turned heads with his unexpected red carpet appearance, opened up about shaving his head and being completely unbothered by how people might perceive his decision.
During an exclusive interview with Variety on Tuesday, August 5, the actor — who portrays Mike Wheeler in the 2016 hit series — casually responded to the wave of criticism surrounding his Crunchyroll Anime Awards look.
Offering an inside glimpse into his hair transition, he further went on to add, “My fan base is predominantly girls that are younger teenagers to my age, and it became this collective ‘No!’ I really did not expect people to care as much. But hair grows back, apparently.”
In addition, he drew parallels between his recent hair transformation and Natalie Portman’s bold look for V for Vendetta.
He claimed, “[It] was just as powerful.”
For the unversed, Wolfhard is currently gearing up for the promotion of Season 5, which is slated for release later in 2025.
