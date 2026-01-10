Katie Price reportedly splits from boyfriend JJ Slater after doubts over future

Katie Price has reportedly ended her relationship with boyfriend JJ Slater.

Sources claim their future became “too obvious to ignore.”

The former glamour model, 47, began dating the Married at First Sight UK star, 32, in 2024, and the pair quickly became a regular fixture at red carpet events and public appearances.

They had also spoken openly about the possibility of having children together, which would have added to Price’s family of five.

However, an insider told the Daily Mail that the relationship has now run its course, with Price allegedly deciding in recent months that the romance was not heading toward marriage.

“Katie has had doubts for some time about whether JJ is husband material, but she hoped those concerns would fade,” the source said.

“Instead, her fears only grew, and she’s now accepted the relationship will not end with her walking down the aisle for a fourth time.”

According to the same source, Slater was left disappointed by the split and has since moved out, returning to his home in Essex.

“He genuinely saw a future with Katie, but it seems she ultimately had a very different outlook,” they added.

Price and Slater’s relationship began after her split from former fiancé Carl Woods. Over the years, Price has been married three times—first to singer Peter Andre, with whom she shares children Junior, 20, and Princess, 18, then to Alex Reid, and later to Kieran Hayler. She also shares her eldest son, Harvey, 23, with former footballer Dwight Yorke.