Photo: Elton John shares how he shaped an entertaining persona

Elton John has shared candid insight into how sobriety has shaped his social life, particularly when it comes to hosting and entertaining friends at home.

Speaking to The London Standard, the 78-year-old music legend explained that while he and husband David Furnish remain committed to not drinking alcohol, they missed certain aspects of celebrating special occasions.

“David and I spend a lot of our time entertaining people and it's boring just drinking water,” Elton said.

“Especially if someone's here at the house and it's a special occasion. You want to raise a toast to someone and toasting with water just doesn't do it.”

The music artist was quick to clarify that their choice is a personal one, rather than a stance against alcohol itself.

“We're not anti-alcohol. We just choose not to drink it. We were just a bit selfish in that we wanted something to fill a need in our life.”

Elton went on to explain that entertaining others while remaining sober sometimes left him feeling on the sidelines, despite continuing to serve wine to guests who do drink.

“It's been a long time since we could entertain and partake, but we will serve wine to people who drink. So it's nice to be able to 'join in'. "

"Drinking the Blanc de Blancs really makes me feel a little better and brighter, and brings a joy that elevates the occasion,” he concluded.