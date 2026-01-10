Amy Madigan recalls husband Ed Harris’ reaction to her transformation in 'Weapons'

Amy Madigan recently got candid and opened up about her husband Ed Harris’ reaction to her transformation in Weapons.

For those unaware, the 75-year-old American actress played the role of Aunt Gladys in the 2025 American mystery horror film Weapons.

To portray antagonist Gladys, who made 17 children disappear in a suburban town, Madigan used prosthetics and dramatic makeup for the transformation, which has left a mark on her husband, Harris.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Tuesday, January 6, in New York City, she revealed that her husband of 40 years “loved” her transformation as the villain in Weapons.

The Gone Baby Gone star told the outlet, “He’s known me a long time and he saw all the parts of myself melded into Aunt Gladys. I have a very supportive family – my daughter also – so I’m very lucky.”

Madigan, who has already won a Critics Choice Award and received a nomination for a Golden Globe, went on to share that she has full support of her family during the award season.

“They’re just saying, ‘You can do it. Hang in there.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t want to get hair and makeup done again,’ and they’re like, ‘It’s okay, it’s okay,’” she recalled.

It is pertinent to mention that Madigan and Harris tied the knot in November 1983, while appearing together in the film Places in the Heart. The couple also welcomed their first child, daughter Lily, after ten years of their marriage in 1993.