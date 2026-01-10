Matt Damon on what kept Ben Affleck friendship alive for decades

Matt Damon is taking a stroll back in memory lane to his childhood friendship with Ben Affleck.

The longtime pals recently interviewed each other to promote their new crime thriller movie, The Rip, which kicks off streaming on January 16 on Netflix

During the conversation the Matt and Ben reflected on their unique bond when they were asked about the "key to making a friendship last for more than 40 years."

"Well, when I approach making a friendship last, what I...," Ben said jokingly.

Damon responded, "We were both obsessed with [making movies and acting] from an early age which definitely kind of linked us up."

He went on to say, "But it's kind of a weird thing in retrospect, because we came from a city where that wasn't a thing."

To which Affleck replied, "That wasn't even an option."

"I guess we were f****** weird kids," Matt quipped.

Ben continued to articulate his thoughts on the subject, saying, "Presumptuous and nerdy and kind of out of it. The shared interest, like finding the job you like to do and then you do that with your friends, it's really a nice thing, because you spend so much time at work."

For those unversed, Ben and Matt grew up together in Cambridge, a city in Massachusetts,

They started their acting careers together and broke through in the industry with their 1997 movie Good Will Hunting, which they co-wrote and costarred in.

The movie later won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Following their successful Hollywood career over the years, Ben and Damon are now co-owners of production company Artist Equity, which has produced movies like The Last Duel, Air and more.