Rebel Wilson shares why she announced baby No. 2 news sooner than planned

Rebel Wilson shares why she announced second baby early

Rebel Wilson is all set to welcome a new addition to her family of three.

In a recent appearance on Today with Jenna and Friends, the 45-year-old actress revealed that she had to share the news of her second baby earlier than expected but she is still excited to welcome "little gorgeous baby."

"One baby was the real shocker, just really changes your life, so I’m hoping two just fits in," Rebel said. "My wife Ramona is pregnant, really about to pop, so, yeah, it’s really exciting to have another little gorgeous baby."

Explaining the reason behind early pregnancy announcement, the comedian said, "So my one daughter, Royce, she just goes around saying everything to anybody, teachers at school, people in the grocery store. She’ll be like, ‘Yeah, I’m getting a baby sister.’ And then people come up, random people go, ‘Oh, congratulations on the new baby.’ "

"So I thought, okay, I better put it out on social media. She’s a real chatterbox," she added.

Rebel, who shares daughter, Royce, with partner Ramona Agruma, announced the happy news on December 8, via her Instagram account.

"To...Baby number 2 is on her way," Rebel captioned the post.

Ramona gushed in the comment section, writing, "The happiest news in our family it will be 4 of us soon! Baby number 2 is on her way."