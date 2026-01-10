Ariana Grande teases mysterious new project

Ariana Grande has a new project in the pipeline, and she’s keeping the details tightly under wraps.

“There is something else I’m very excited about down the line,” the 32-year-old singer and actress told Variety in a new interview.

She, however, refrained from revealing more details but did hint that the project “contains multitudes.”

“I can’t say much yet, but it’s something that inspires me deeply,” she added.

The tease comes as Grande continues to ride the momentum of Wicked, a two-part film adaptation of the Broadway phenomenon.

In the Jon M. Chu-directed film, Grande stars as Glinda opposite Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba, a role that has earned her consecutive Golden Globe, Critics' Choice, and Actor Award nominations. She will reprise the role in the second installment, Wicked: For Good.

While details of her mysterious next project remain unknown, Grande does have several confirmed ventures on the horizon, including an upcoming season of American Horror Story and a comedy, Focker In-Law, in which she co-stars with Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro. It is scheduled to hit theaters on November 25.

Musically, Grande is also preparing for a global tour in support of her 2024 album Eternal Sunshine, set to begin in June 2026.

However, she has hinted that touring may become less frequent. Speaking to Amy Poehler on the Good Hang podcast in November, Grande said touring “might not happen again for a long, long, long, long time.”