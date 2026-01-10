Kendall Jenner debunks longstanding rumour about her sexuality

Kendall Jenner is speaking directly about a rumour about her sexual orientation that has followed her online for years.

The 30-year-old model addressed the speculation during an appearance on the Jan. 9 episode of the In Your Dreams podcast.

“There’s a whole side of the internet that thinks I’m a lesbian,” Jenner told host Owen Thiele. “What really bothers me is how mean people are about it. It’s not welcoming. It’s not kind. It’s very aggressive.”

Jenner explained that while she does not identify as gay, she would not feel compelled to hide it if she were. “Knowing myself, I think at this point in my life I’d be out if I was,” she said. “That doesn’t mean coming out is easy. It isn’t, but I know how I’d want to live my life.”

She also pushed back against claims she has seen online suggesting her sexuality would be “bad for business,” calling the idea baffling. “I don’t understand that narrative at all,” she replied.

“As of today, I am not,” Jenner clarified. “I don’t think I will be, but I’m not closing doors to experiences in life.”

Over the years, Jenner has been romantically linked to several high-profile figures, including Harry Styles, NBA star Devin Booker, and most recently rapper Bad Bunny, whom she reportedly split from in late 2023.

Despite her openness on the podcast, Jenner reiterated that she prefers to keep her dating life private.

She has previously elaborated that she avoids public relationships because visibility can complicate personal connections—a stance she has stood by throughout her time on The Kardashians.

“For me, relationships are sacred,” she once said. “Making them public just makes everything messier.”