Sarah Jessica Parker drops rare insight into 30-year marriage

Sarah Jessica Parker is gushing over her family of five.

The 60-year-old actor was crowned with the Golden Globes' Carol Burnett Award on Tuesday, January 6, during a CBS and Paramount primetime special, Golden Eve.

The Sex and the City star, who is mom to three kids, made a rare confession about her family during her acceptance speech.

"And to my beloved family, my brilliant husband Matthew Broderick, who has been my husband for just shy of 30 years," Parker began. "Who has given me a family discount, an all-access pass to his masterclass in acting, comedy and dedication."

"And to the family we have made. Our divine James Wilkie, Loretta and Tabitha, oh God," she continued to say of her kids.

"I love you so deeply and admire so much the people that you are becoming," the doting noted, adding, "That every day at home and at work, I want to make you proud."

It is pertinent to mention that Parker is mom to 16-year-old twin daughters, Marion Loretta and Tabitha Hodge and 23-year-old son James Wilkie, whom she shared with husband Broderick.

In a previous interview on The E! News Sitdown with Bruce Bozzi in 2024, the proud mom of three dished on the wise words she gives to her kids regarding their careers.

“I really want my children to be educated in the ways that are fulfilling to them," Parker shared.

“You want for them to be pursuing things that are exciting and challenging and hard and gratifying and to be able to ultimately take care of themselves, support themselves — emotionally, financially, and that they can be in the world and be a reliable person to themselves and to other people, and so we talk about work like that," She added.