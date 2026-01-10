Travis Kelce quietly exploring TV future as NFL decision looms

Travis Kelce is looking forward to dipping his toes in the industry as a post-NFL career move.

As per a recent report by People, the 36-year-old quarterback is in talks with multiple streaming channels and has been seeking his options with major networks for years and this has nothing to do with his retirement plans.

Whether the athlete returns to the 14th season of the league, his plans to land in the industry will have no effect on his decision.

“Travis has been in discussions with every major streaming service, including Netflix, and every major network for the past several years,” an insider told the publisher.

The source went n to share, "And that is not affecting his decision whether or not he is returning to football because those discussions have been happening for the past several years."

As Travis is getting closer to tying the knot with his fiance Taylor Swift, he has not revealed what his next career step is while he is facing a long offseason.

In a recent chat with a reporter earlier this month, the NFL star revealed that he needed some time with organizations, and will get close to his family and will "figure things out."

Sharing how much time he was going to take, Travis said, "either it hits me quick or I gotta take some time."

"I think last year was a little bit easier," he noted.

During a recent conversation with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis joked that hosting their podcast, New Heights was his "only job" at the moment.

“I am officially jobless. Actually, this is my only job," he said on January 7 episode of his podcast.