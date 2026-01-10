Idris Elba jokes about new title after knighthood

Idris Elba says his recent knighthood has changed little about him.

Speaking at the Hijack season 2 screening on Thursday, the 53-year-old actor reflected on being named to King Charles’ 2026 New Year Honours List.

“I haven’t really spoken about it much,” Elba told People at the red carpet. “It’s a real honour to be recognised for the work, especially trying to make noise for young people and the things some of them are going through. My family is honoured by it. I don’t even really know how to talk about it.”

Elba then joked that the public reaction has taken some getting used to. “People are like, ‘Should I call you sir now? Should I curtsy?’” he said with a laugh. “Same old Idris. Simple.”

Elba was awarded a knighthood on December 30 for services to young people after years of advocacy around youth empowerment and anti-knife crime.

He and his wife, Sabrina Elba, co-founded the Elba Hope Foundation, which supports diaspora communities and creates opportunities for young people at risk.

Elba joins more than 1,100 recipients on the 2026 list, which also includes Cynthia Erivo, Ellie Goulding, Meera Syal, and author Richard Osman. According to official figures, ethnic minority representation on this year’s honours list rose to 14%, doubling from the previous year.