Netflix sci-fi series Black Mirror gets an eighth season

Black Mirror is officially returning for another season at Netflix.

Series creator Charlie Brooker confirmed the renewal in an interview with Netflix’s Tudum on Friday.

“Black Mirror will return, and hopefully it’ll be more Black Mirror than ever,” Brooker said. “Luckily it does have a future, so I can confirm that Black Mirror will return, just in time for reality to catch up with it.”

He added that early creative ideas are already forming, saying that part of his brain is “activated and whirring away.”

The renewal comes as the show heads into awards season. At this weekend’s Golden Globes, Black Mirror earned its first-ever nominations, including a nod for best television limited or anthology series or motion picture made for television.

Rashida Jones and Paul Giamatti were also nominated for their performances in the season 7 episodes “Common People” and “Eulogy,” respectively.

Brooker did not reveal plot details or timelines for the upcoming season, but did talk about his creative approach. He compared developing a new season to putting together an album.

He explained that he considers tone, structure, and what territory the series hasn’t yet explored. “Where does this track come on the album, and what musical direction are we going to go into?” he said, while joking that viewers should not expect a radically off-brand installment.

Season 7 of Black Mirror debuted in April 2025