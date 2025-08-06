Finn Wolfhard, 'Stranger Things' star on why he is single

Finn Wolfhard on relationship status

Finn Wolfhard is embracing single life. The Stranger Things actor recently opened up about his relationship status, confirming in a new interview with Variety that he’s not currently dating anyone.

“I’m single,” Finn shared in the piece published August 5, just ahead of the much-anticipated fifth and final season of the Netflix hit.

Reflecting on where he’s at personally and professionally, the 22-year-old added, “I feel like that’s something that I’m also kind of thinking about right now is just like…This is the time kind of where I have been doing the most work kind of in my life.”

With filming for Stranger Things behind him, the actor is now giving more thought to his personal life and the possibility of a relationship. Still, he admitted his solo status may not be entirely unintentional.

“Maybe it’s been subconsciously—what’s the word?—deliberate?” he said. “To not have a committed partner. Just because I’m 22, I don’t really want to put my…Also considering how…At the rate that I’m traveling all the time and working and stuff, I just feel like it’s not the time to do that.”

And he’s not wrong about being busy.

With Stranger Things returning for its final season on November 26, there’s a lot of excitement building, and plenty of promotion ahead for the cast.

Speaking about his final day on set, Finn teased that it was a moment to remember.

“There was a moment where there was true joy from everyone because of a moment that happened,” he shared, without giving any spoilers.

“When I walked out from doing the scene, it was just one of the greatest moments in my entire life. I didn’t process at the time because it was just so emotional. There was a lot of champagne.”

As the series prepares to close a major chapter, Finn Wolfhard is looking ahead, with his focus set on work, growth, and maybe, eventually, love.