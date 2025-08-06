Lizzo lights up internet with fierce take on body positivity

Lizzo, iconic music star who has won millions of hearts with her chart-topping tracks and powerful stage performances, recently opened up about her weight loss journey and body image in a powerful new interview.

The 37-year-old singer spoke to Women’s Health and called body positivity a “radical act.”

She said, “Body positivity is the radical act of daring to exist loudly and proudly in a society that told you you shouldn’t exist.”

Lizzo, who has been sharing her transformation on social media, made it clear that her journey was never about fitting into anyone’s standards.

The Pink singer said, “I like how I look now. I still think I’m big. I’m still wearing plus-size clothing. I have the same rolls. I got the same belly, the same thighs. I think I’m just a smaller version.”

Lizzo also spoke about self-acceptance and how being proud of your body in this world takes strength.

However, the About Damn Time hitmaker further shut down the talk around Ozempic and surgery and said her pride would remain the same no matter the method.

She said, “If I did all of this on Ozempic, if I did all this with surgery, I would be just as proud of myself, because this s*** is hard. Everyone who’s ever been in a bigger body in this current version of society knows that this sht ain’t easy. Existing isn’t easy.”

The singer revealed that she once tried Ozempic but stopped after it did not work for her. On the Just Trish podcast, she said, “Ozempic works because you eat less food, yeah? So if you eat right, it makes you feel full. But if you can just do that on your own and get mind over matter, it’s the same thing.”

Earlier this month, Lizzo posted a before-and-after photo and credited her progress to hard work, daily training, healthy food, and cutting out junk.