Ozzy Osbourne's official cause of death revealed in recent update

Ozzy Osbourne thrills fans as 'surprising' details emerge following his tragic passing

Ozzy Osbourne’s death takes shocking turn as other details emerge from his death certificate.

The Prince of Darkness, who tragically passed away recently, reportedly died of out of hospital cardiac arrest.

According to The New York Times, Osbourne’s death certificate revealed that the Black Sabbath frontman died of “out of hospital cardiac arrest” and “acute myocardial infarction.

In addition, coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction were listed as contributing causes.

Notably, Aimee Osbourne submitted her father’s death certificate at a registry in London.

This revelation comes on the heels of the Osbourne family bidding their final goodbyes with distinctive gestures during his funeral procession on Wednesday, July 30, in Birmingham.

Meanwhile, the Paranoid singer passed away on Tuesday, July 22, at the age of 76.

The tragic news was confirmed by his family in a heartfelt statement.

Speaking to PEOPLE, they said, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

For the unversed, the Crazy Train hitmaker performed his farewell concert on Saturday, July 5, in Birmingham – marking his first performance with the band in over 20 years.