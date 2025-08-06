Katy Perry sparks new Hollywood feud in ugly property showdown

Katy Perry’s long-running legal battle over her $15 million Santa Barbara mansion took a fresh turn this week, as court documents revealed another surprising detail in the case.

The pop star, who bought the property in 2020 through her business manager Bernie Gudvi, has faced accusations for over two years from the man who sold her the home, 86-year-old Carl Westcott.

The man claimed that he wasn’t in a stable mental state when he agreed to the deal and insisted he tried to back out shortly after signing.

Now, things have gotten more complicated as a-listers Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have reportedly moved into the house recently and questions are being raised about if Katy has rented the mansion to them.

However, she is expected to be questioned about this in court.

The home in question is a massive estate with eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms, covering over 9,200 square feet.

Carl Westcott, who founded the company 1-800-Flowers, only owned the house for two months before selling it. He was diagnosed with Huntington’s Disease in 2015 and, according to his legal team, he undergone spinal surgery just five days before the deal.

They said he was suffering from confusion, delusions, and other mental health struggles when he signed the papers.

A week after the surgery, when he said his mind is cleared now, Westcott reportedly contacted Perry’s manager and asked to cancel the sale. And the request was denied.

The Dark Horse hitmaker's team has maintained the sale was legal and final but the latest reports linking the property to Chris Pratt’s family may raise more eyebrows as the case moves forward.

The court has yet to decide if Katy Perry's testimony about the alleged rental will impact the outcome.