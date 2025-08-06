Jennifer Aniston’s new flame draws attention as he stumbles to dinner

Jennifer Aniston’s new boyfriend Jim Curtis turned heads on Monday night after he was seen arriving with a cane for a dinner in New York City.

The 49-year-old hypnotist and motivational speaker joined the Friends icon in the West Village for a dinner with her close friends Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka.

Curtis, who recently confirmed his relationship with Aniston, appeared to be in discomfort as he slowly walked into the venue.

He was seen using a cane and moving carefully which raised questions about his medical condition.

Curtis previously spoken about his health struggles, including nerve pain and IBS. However, his appearance added a noticeable moment to what was otherwise a low-key night.

Curtis and Aniston have been linked since early July, when they were first spotted together during a vacation in Mallorca. Since then, the two have made only a few public appearances together.

On this outing, they reportedly spent over three hours dining with Bateman and Anka before heading back to a hotel.

Even though the rumoured couple arrived and left in the same car, Aniston and Curtis exited the hotel separately, giving an impression that they are still trying to keep things private.

Aniston kept her look relaxed for the evening, wearing a white maxi dress paired with sandals.

The relationship came as a surprise to fans, especially after Jennifer Aniston shared a few cryptic Instagram posts in July. One of them was a quote about staying kind in a tough world, which many believed hinted at her connection with Curtis.