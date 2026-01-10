Paul Mescal hints at new artistic turn after stepping into McCartney’s shoes

Paul Mescal has revealed that working on the Beatles biopic has sparked the thirst for new art- songwriting.

The 29-year-old actor portrays Paul McCartney in the upcoming four-part film series, in which Paul revealed to British GQ that he is doing his own singing too.

"I've learned so much. It's really inspired a love," the actor said.

In the biopic, Harris Dickinson plays John Lennon, Joseph Quinn stars as George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan portrays Ringo Starr.

Sharing that now he has started to write his own songs, he noted, "I've always loved music, but getting to play one of the great songwriters and great frontmen has really lit a fire in terms of personally writing music and engaging and hearing music in a different way."

While gushing over McCartny and their bond since coming together for the biopic, Mescak praised, "He's the most brilliant man. I feel emotionally attached to him. He received me with great kindness and warmth."

Mescal is not new to the music world, while he belongs to a musical family, he has shown his talent in the musical films Carmen and The History of Sound.

This came after Mescal made a remark in an interview with The Guardian that he might take a break.

"People will get a break from me and I’ll get a break from them, over the next couple of years," he told the outlet earlier this month.

"I’m five or six years into this now, and I feel very lucky. But I’m also learning that I don’t think I can go on doing it as much," Mescal added.