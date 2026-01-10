Kendall Jenner reveals she's in her 'me era' after consistent relationships

Kendall Jenner recently got candid and opened up about spending her 20s in back-to-back relationships.

On the Friday, January 9 episode of Owen Thiele’s In Your Dream podcast, the 30-year-old American supermodel and socialite talked about her dating status.

Kendall told the host, “I’m actually in a, like, me era right now. I know that might sound corny … but when I turned 29, I had a crash-out about turning 30.”

She continued, “When I turned 29, I remember saying to myself, I do feel like I’ve been in [relationships] and there’s nothing wrong with it. I’ve had great relationships, I’ve had not-so-great relationships, but I felt like through my 20s, I was in a lot. I was in a few long-term consistent relationships … near each other.”

The Ocean’s 8 star went on to confess that she “never really had” her 20s to herself.

However, upon turning 29, “I made a minor commitment to myself. I was, like, ‘I’m not going to reject anything [and] I’m going to stay open to anything that feels like it would suit me,’ but I really wanted to have a ‘me year’ where I chose myself,” Kendall recalled.

For those unaware, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was in an on-and-off relationship with NBA star Devin Booker from 2021 to 2022.

During one of her breaks from Booker, Kendall reportedly dated singer Bad Bunny in 2023 and parted ways in December of the same year. Following her breakup from Bunny, she chose to stay single ahead of reconciling with Booker again in early 2025.