George Clooney reflects on friendship with Paul McCartney

George Clooney and Paul McCartney have reportedly remained close friends over the years, and a recent birthday milestone offered a glimpse into their enduring bond.

The actor, who turned 64, reflected on the moment while sitting down for a candid conversation with the Los Angeles Times.

When asked about marking the occasion, Clooney recalled receiving a particularly meaningful message from the Beatles legend.

“I actually got a message from Paul, which is pretty cool ...” Clooney shared.

“It was a video of him playing When I’m Sixty-Four ... I never really thought when I was cutting tobacco in Augusta, Kentucky, that I would meet Paul, much less become friends with him.”

Clooney went on to express his admiration for McCartney, and placed him firmly among the greats.

“I feel very in awe. In the scheme of people, you look at Michael Jordan as the best to ever play the game. Paul’s got to be in the conversation as one of the greats of all time. So it’s really something to have him call up and do When I’m Sixty-Four for you.”

When asked whether the friendship is ongoing, Clooney confirmed that the two still stay in touch, revealing that he exchanges messages with McCartney “from time to time.”