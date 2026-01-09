George Clooney gets candid about self perception
George Clooney has shared his views about himself as he turns 64
George Clooney was born on May 6, 1961, and while the actor has now entered his mid-60s, he insists he does not quite see himself as “old.”
The Oscar winner, who recently turned 64, reflected on the milestone during a candid conversation with the Los Angeles Times, where he admitted that his perception of himself has not caught up with the number.
“When I look in the mirror, I don’t see myself as a 64-year-old dude,” Clooney said.
“Sometimes someone will send me a paparazzi picture of me and I’ll be like: 'Who’s that old f***? Oh yeah, that’s me'.”
Clooney has also previously spoken about how aging has influenced his professional choices.
In an interview with The Daily Mail published on December 15, the actor explained that a thoughtful conversation with his wife, Amal Clooney, played a key role in his decision to move away from romantic roles.
“I’ve been trying to go the route Paul Newman did: ‘OK, well, I’m not kissing a girl anymore,’” Clooney explained.
Reflecting on aging, he added, “When I turned 60, I had a conversation with my wife… ‘But in 25 years, I’m 85 years old. It doesn’t matter how many granola bars you eat, that’s a real number.’”
Clooney and Amal, who married in 2014, share 7-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.
The actor echoed similar sentiments during a March appearance on 60 Minutes, where he acknowledged that age has shifted his priorities on screen.
“Look, I’m 63 years old. I’m not trying to compete with 25-year-old leading men… I’m not doing romantic films anymore.”
