Photo: George Clooney gets candid about self perception

George Clooney was born on May 6, 1961, and while the actor has now entered his mid-60s, he insists he does not quite see himself as “old.”

The Oscar winner, who recently turned 64, reflected on the milestone during a candid conversation with the Los Angeles Times, where he admitted that his perception of himself has not caught up with the number.

“When I look in the mirror, I don’t see myself as a 64-year-old dude,” Clooney said.

“Sometimes someone will send me a paparazzi picture of me and I’ll be like: 'Who’s that old f***? Oh yeah, that’s me'.”

Clooney has also previously spoken about how aging has influenced his professional choices.

In an interview with The Daily Mail published on December 15, the actor explained that a thoughtful conversation with his wife, Amal Clooney, played a key role in his decision to move away from romantic roles.

“I’ve been trying to go the route Paul Newman did: ‘OK, well, I’m not kissing a girl anymore,’” Clooney explained.

Reflecting on aging, he added, “When I turned 60, I had a conversation with my wife… ‘But in 25 years, I’m 85 years old. It doesn’t matter how many granola bars you eat, that’s a real number.’”

Clooney and Amal, who married in 2014, share 7-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

The actor echoed similar sentiments during a March appearance on 60 Minutes, where he acknowledged that age has shifted his priorities on screen.

“Look, I’m 63 years old. I’m not trying to compete with 25-year-old leading men… I’m not doing romantic films anymore.”