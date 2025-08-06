Ed Sheeran stuns fans with surprise performance at local pub

'Perfect' singer to drop new song on August 7 featuring Rupert Grint

Ed Sheeran is well-aware of the art of engaging fans not just at big venues, but in small pubs as well.

Rumours had been circulating for quite some time that the Grammy Award winner will be making an appearance at the 2025 Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

The 34-year-old has finally set rumours straight as he popped up at the 2025 Fleadh in Wexford town and took over "The Sky and The Ground" pub with his charm and stunning melody.

On Tuesday night, Ed delighted the packed pub with his original songs and some traditional Irish tunes along with his band.

The Shape of You hitmaker posted the videos on his Instagram stories, where he could be seen singing on the stage of the pub surrounded by audience.

Meanwhile in another clip, he is seen performing with the fans as he steps down the stage and sings with them in the centre of the bar while strumming his guitar strings.

Meanwhile, work wise, Sheeran has just teased his new song titled A Little More in collaboration with Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint, who will starring in the music video of the new track.

The new melody, belonging from Ed’s fresh studio album "Play", is set to release on August 7.