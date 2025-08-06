Kelley Mack dies, ‘9-1-1’, ‘The Walking Dead’ actress was 33

Kelley Mack passes away

Kelley Mack, an American television actress known for her roles in hit series like The Walking Dead, 9-1-1, and Chicago Med, passed away on August 2 at the age of 33.

Her family confirmed, as per Variety, that she died in her hometown of Cincinnati following a battle with Glioma, a type of cancer affecting the central nervous system.

Mack's early interest in storytelling and performance was sparked by a small video camera she received as a birthday gift. That moment led to her appearing in commercials as a child and eventually launching a career that touched both television and film.

She later went on to study cinematography, graduating in 2014 from Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film and Media Arts after finishing high school at Hinsdale Central in 2010.

Her breakthrough came in television, where she was widely recognized for her role as Addy in Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead.

She also appeared as Penelope Jacobs in Season 8 of NBC’s Chicago Med and on FOX’s 9-1-1, showcasing her versatility across genres.

In addition to her TV success, Mack took on roles in several films.

She portrayed Alice in the psychological thriller Broadcast Signal Intrusion, Wilda in Delicate Arch, and had completed filming the role of Ricky in the upcoming feature Universal.

Beyond acting, Mack had a passion for storytelling behind the camera. She worked closely with her mother, Kristen Klebenow, as a screenwriter. The two collaborated on several feature-length scripts, including On The Black, a story set in the 1950s and inspired by Mack’s grandparents’ time at Ohio University.

Her talent as a storyteller was first recognized in 2008, when she received an acting award from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts for her performance in The Elephant Garden, a film that earned the Student Visionary Award at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Kelley Mack is survived by her parents, Kristen and Lindsay Klebenow, her sister Kathryn, brother Parker, and grandparents Lois and Larry Klebenow.

Her passing leaves a profound void in the entertainment industry and in the hearts of those who knew her, both on and off screen.