Jamie Lee Curtis praises Allison Janney’s outfit by swearing

Jamie Lee Curtis praises Allison Janney

Jamie Lee Curtis brought her signature wit and warmth to the red carpet at the first-ever Las Culturistas Awards in Los Angeles, where she and longtime friend Allison Janney shared a moment that quickly went viral.

While Curtis is currently promoting Freakier Friday, the real “F” word on her mind that night was pure, unfiltered fun.

The 66-year-old actress lit up the carpet when she saw Janney, 65, in a show-stopping look by designer Christian Siriano.

Janney’s bold fashion choice featured a high-cut bodysuit under a tailored tailcoat blazer, paired with glittering tights and towering stilettos.

It didn’t take long for Curtis to react in a way only she could, “Go f--- yourself,” she shouted with joy and admiration, completely hyping up her friend. Janney later reposted the clip on Instagram and called it her “favorite red carpet shout out,” adding sweetly, “I adore you.”

Curtis, who was honoured with an award named after her at the event, was equally stylish in a sleek black jumpsuit layered under a cropped silver blazer.

The awards ceremony airs Tuesday on Bravo and is available for streaming on Peacock the following day.

It’s clear that Curtis isn't just turning heads with her own style and accolades, she’s also lifting others up. And that energy isn’t limited to the red carpet.

In a separate interview with VT, Curtis shared heartfelt words about her Last Showgirl co-star Pamela Anderson and the actress's rumored new romance with Liam Neeson.

Speaking candidly and emotionally, Curtis said, “If love has found [its] way into that relationship, God bless them both, leave them the f--- alone and let them like each other.”

Getting visibly choked up, she continued, “Because both of them have had hardship, and they're both beautiful human beings. And if they actually have found an intimate love with each other, we should all go to bed tonight feeling better.”