Lady Gaga unlocks new music milestone at 2025 MTV VMAs

Lady Gaga has finally unlocked new music milestone by leading the nominations at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.
This is the third time that Gaga has topped the VMAs nominations list by scoring an impressive 12 nods, announced on August 5.
Gaga is followed closely by Bruno Mars, who earned 11 nominations and Kendrick Lamar with 10.
Pop stars Sabrina Carpenter and Rose, each collect eight nods including Best Pop and Artist of the Year categories.
Other singers like Ariana Grande and The Weeknd took seven nods this year.
Interestingly, Billie Eilish landed six nods and Charli XCX picked up five nominations.
A number of major artists earned four nominations apiece including Miley Cyrus, Jelly Roll, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Doechii and Tate McRae.
Interestingly, Artist of the Year will be a battle between Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Lamar, Gaga, Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.
Meanwhile, the winners will be announced at a star-studded event on September 7, at the UBS Arena in New York City.
It is pertinent to mention that CBS will broadcast the awards live alongside MTV, while Paramount+ will also stream the show for viewers around the world.
Here is a list of nominees for the MTV Video Music Awards 2025.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless
SONG OF THE YEAR
Alex Warren – Ordinary
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Doechii – Anxiety
Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
Gracie Abrams – I Love You, I’m Sorry
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
Lorde – What Was That
Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
Tate McRae – Sports Car
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless
BEST NEW ARTIST
Alex Warren
Ella Langley
Gigi Perez
Lola Young
Sombr
The Marías
BEST POP ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Charli xcx
Justin Bieber
Lorde
Miley Cyrus
Sabrina Carpenter
Tate McRae
BEST COLLABORATION
Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs – Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)
Kendrick Lamar and SZA – Luther
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton – Pour Me a Drink
Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – Sunset Blvd
BEST POP
Alex Warren – Ordinary
Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
BEST HIP-HOP
Doechii – Anxiety
Drake – Nokia
Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me
GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – Whatchu Kno About Me
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
LL Cool J ft. Eminem – Murdergram Deux
Travis Scott – 4X4 – Cactus Jack/Epic Records
BEST RNB
Chris Brown – Residuals
Leon Thomas and Freddie Gibbs – Mutt (Remix)
Mariah Carey – Type Dangerous
Partynextdoor – N o C h i l l
Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman
SZA – Drive
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless
BEST ROCK
Coldplay – All My Love
Evanescence – Afterlife (From the Netflix Series Devil May Cry)
Green Day – One Eyed Bastard
Lenny Kravitz – Honey – Roxie Records
Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine
Twenty One Pilots – The Contract
BEST K-POP
Aespa – Whiplash
Jennie – Like Jennie
Jimin – Who
Jisoo – Earthquake
Lisa ft. Doja Cat and Raye – Born Again
Stray Kids – Chk Chk Boom
Rosé – Toxic Till the End
BEST COUNTRY
Chris Stapleton – Think I’m in Love With You
Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood – I’m Gonna Love You
Jelly Roll – Liar
Lainey Wilson – 4x4xU
Megan Moroney – Am I Okay
Morgan Wallen – Smile
BEST ALBUM
Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Kendrick Lamar – GNX
Lady Gaga – Mayhem
Morgan Wallen – I’m the Problem
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
BEST LONG FORM VIDEO
Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)
Damiano David – Funny Little Stories
Mac Miller – Balloonerism
Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful
The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
BEST DIRECTION
Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Miley Cyrus – Easy Lover
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
BEST EDITING
Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie)
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Doechii – Anxiety
FKA Twigs – Eusexua
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Tyla – Push 2 Start
Zara Larsson – Pretty Ugly
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie)
The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
‘Thor’ star shares he performed with Shape of You crooner in Romania
The actress was spotted talking to cops outside Aaron Phypers' house weeks after divorcing him
Halsey features in 'Americana' with Sydney Sweeney
Nick Cannon impress fans with his daring approach on raising his daughters as strong women
Dolly Patron adds another accolade to her collection with new achievement
Matt Rife responds to speculation about Mariah Morse photo