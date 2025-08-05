Lady Gaga unlocks new music milestone at 2025 MTV VMAs

Lady Gaga has finally unlocked new music milestone by leading the nominations at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

This is the third time that Gaga has topped the VMAs nominations list by scoring an impressive 12 nods, announced on August 5.

Gaga is followed closely by Bruno Mars, who earned 11 nominations and Kendrick Lamar with 10.

Pop stars Sabrina Carpenter and Rose, each collect eight nods including Best Pop and Artist of the Year categories.

Other singers like Ariana Grande and The Weeknd took seven nods this year.

Interestingly, Billie Eilish landed six nods and Charli XCX picked up five nominations.

A number of major artists earned four nominations apiece including Miley Cyrus, Jelly Roll, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Doechii and Tate McRae.

Interestingly, Artist of the Year will be a battle between Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Lamar, Gaga, Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.

Meanwhile, the winners will be announced at a star-studded event on September 7, at the UBS Arena in New York City.

It is pertinent to mention that CBS will broadcast the awards live alongside MTV, while Paramount+ will also stream the show for viewers around the world.

Here is a list of nominees for the MTV Video Music Awards 2025.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile

Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless

SONG OF THE YEAR

Alex Warren – Ordinary

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Doechii – Anxiety

Ed Sheeran – Sapphire

Gracie Abrams – I Love You, I’m Sorry

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile

Lorde – What Was That

Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.

Tate McRae – Sports Car

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless

BEST NEW ARTIST

Alex Warren

Ella Langley

Gigi Perez

Lola Young

Sombr

The Marías

BEST POP ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Charli xcx

Justin Bieber

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

BEST COLLABORATION

Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs – Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)

Kendrick Lamar and SZA – Luther

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile

Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton – Pour Me a Drink

Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – Sunset Blvd

BEST POP

Alex Warren – Ordinary

Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Ed Sheeran – Sapphire

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile

Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

BEST HIP-HOP

Doechii – Anxiety

Drake – Nokia

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me

GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – Whatchu Kno About Me

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

LL Cool J ft. Eminem – Murdergram Deux

Travis Scott – 4X4 – Cactus Jack/Epic Records

BEST RNB

Chris Brown – Residuals

Leon Thomas and Freddie Gibbs – Mutt (Remix)

Mariah Carey – Type Dangerous

Partynextdoor – N o C h i l l

Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman

SZA – Drive

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless

BEST ROCK

Coldplay – All My Love

Evanescence – Afterlife (From the Netflix Series Devil May Cry)

Green Day – One Eyed Bastard

Lenny Kravitz – Honey – Roxie Records

Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine

Twenty One Pilots – The Contract

BEST K-POP

Aespa – Whiplash

Jennie – Like Jennie

Jimin – Who

Jisoo – Earthquake

Lisa ft. Doja Cat and Raye – Born Again

Stray Kids – Chk Chk Boom

Rosé – Toxic Till the End

BEST COUNTRY

Chris Stapleton – Think I’m in Love With You

Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood – I’m Gonna Love You

Jelly Roll – Liar

Lainey Wilson – 4x4xU

Megan Moroney – Am I Okay

Morgan Wallen – Smile

BEST ALBUM

Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Morgan Wallen – I’m the Problem

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

BEST LONG FORM VIDEO

Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)

Damiano David – Funny Little Stories

Mac Miller – Balloonerism

Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful

The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

BEST DIRECTION

Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Ed Sheeran – Sapphire

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Miley Cyrus – Easy Lover

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

BEST EDITING

Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish

Ed Sheeran – Sapphire

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie)

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Doechii – Anxiety

FKA Twigs – Eusexua

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Tyla – Push 2 Start

Zara Larsson – Pretty Ugly

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie)

The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow