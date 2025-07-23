Pete Davidson shares how he met pregnant girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

Pete Davidson remembers meeting Elsie Hewitt for the first time

Pete Davidson is opening up about one of the most meaningful chapters in his life, his relationship with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt and their journey to becoming parents.

The comedian, known for his time on Saturday Night Live, recently shared how their romance began, revealing it all started with a bit of encouragement from their circle.

“We both met through mutual friends who were just like, ‘You guys should meet,’ and then we met,” Pete, 31, told E! News during the premiere of The Home on July 22. “We weren’t really looking for anything and we immediately were just like, ‘Oh, wow.’”

It was an instant connection that felt natural from the very beginning. Even before they went public with their relationship in March, Pete said their bond was clear right away.

“It was very apparent,” he said. “She’s the best.”

What makes their relationship so unique, he explained, is the way they mirror each other.

“I would say she’s female me and I’m male her. We just laugh all day.” That shared sense of humour and comfort has become the foundation of their growing love story.

Now, the couple is preparing to welcome their first child together, something that Elsie, 29, announced in a joyful Instagram post on July 16. Pete, who’s spoken in the past about his desire to be a father, described the upcoming role as a dream come true.

He shared that his SNL family has been incredibly supportive, with some even offering heartfelt advice.

“Everybody’s just been super excited for me, because they know it’s been my dream,” he said, noting that Adam Sandler in particular gave him “some great advice.”

“When you do something, when we do anything, you want everyone to be excited, especially having a child, so everybody’s been great,” Pete added.

With fatherhood on the horizon and a loving partner by his side, Pete’s story is one of genuine happiness and new beginnings, something he’s clearly grateful for.