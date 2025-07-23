'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star reveals name of new baby

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Mikayla Matthews revealed the name of her new born baby.

In her latest social media update on Tuesday, July 22, the new mother of four shared a video on Instagram, featuring the series of events that lead to the delivery of her new baby girl.

"Introducing our little Lottie girl [white heart and sparkle emoji]," she wrote in the caption, revealing her fourth baby’s name.

In addition, "Lottie June" was overlaid on the montage of short clips with a white heart emoji.

Set to the tune of Madison Malone's song I Don't Want to Miss a Thing, the edit captured shots of Matthews and her husband, Jace Terry, in the hospital throughout the birthing process.

They cuddled and cooed over their newborn in the hospital shortly after the birth. Later in the video, a few sweet clips showed Lottie June’s siblings meeting their new baby sister for the first time.

The 25-year-old reality TV star’s post came two days after she announced the birth of her fourth child, which took place on Thursday, July 17.

In her July 20, social media post, the mother generously offered the first glimpse of her daughter, sharing a series of heartwarming photos along with a sweet caption.

Apart from the new arrival the couple are parents to daughters Tommie, three, and five-and-a-half Haven and seven-and-a-half son Beckham.