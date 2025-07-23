Taylor Swift leaves a lasting impression on Travis Kelce’s father

Travis Kelce’s dad Ed Kelce has recently given a peek into his bond with his son’s girlfriend Taylor Swift.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Mail, Ed lauded the singer, calling her “a very special person”.

“One of the most giving and caring people I've ever met,” he told the outlet.

Nevertheless, Ed revealed what he felt like to be in the Cruel Summer’s world

“It borders on the surreal… There are no ifs, ands or buts about that,” he remarked.

However, Ed added, “It's pretty crazy when you stop and think about it.”

Travis’ father, who met Taylor two years ago at his home, also started listening to her music to understand the hype around the singer.

“He's started listening to her music a little more,” admitted Kansas City Chief tight end in an October 2024 episode of his New Heights podcast.

Earlier in an interview with PEOPLE, Ed reflected on his first impressions of Taylor back in 2023.

“I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her,” said Travis’ dad.

He mentioned, “We're sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around. Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can.”

“And I'm just thinking, I don't think she got the diva memo… She didn't get the spoiled musician. She doesn't know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot,” he said.